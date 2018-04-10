 SimpliSafe and August Lock integrate smart locks with security systems — Nigeria Today
SimpliSafe and August Lock integrate smart locks with security systems

Posted on Apr 10, 2018

Your smart lock now comes with a smart security system. On Tuesday, security firm SimpliSafe announced a new partnership with smart lock maker August Home that will integrate SimpliSafe’s offerings into these 21st-century locks.

