Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry — Nigeria Today

Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reshuffled his cabinet yesterday, naming one of his potential successors, Chan Chun Sing, as trade minister and giving additional duties to two other ministers tipped as contenders. Lee, the eldest son of Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, has made clear he is ready to stand down in the […]

The post Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

