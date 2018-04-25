Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry — Nigeria Today

Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reshuffled his cabinet yesterday, naming one of his potential successors, Chan Chun Sing, as trade minister and giving additional duties to two other ministers tipped as contenders. Lee, the eldest son of Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, has made clear he is ready to stand down in the […]
