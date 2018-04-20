Singer Angella Katatumba assault suspects charged, remanded to Luzira — Nigeria Today

Singer Angella Katatumba assault suspects charged, remanded to Luzira

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Three employees of Chicken Tonight Restaurant Kabalagala Branch have been charged in court and remanded to Luzira prison, in relation to an assault of local artist Angella Katatumba early this month.

The suspects Olubrworth Chuka- manager, Okirot Denis a guard and a waiter- Kaddu John appeared before Makindye Court Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza, and faced three counts; theft, Doing grievance harm and Assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecution alleges that the trio at Kabalagala Makindye Division, stole cash worth 6.2million shillings, the property of Katatumba.

Prosecution further alleges that on the same day, Okirot Denis the security guard at the same place, unlawfully caused grievance harm to Angella Katatumba.

They are also accused of assaulting a one Oneil Burke also known as Kuzi Kz occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The suspects denied the charges and have now been remanded until 4th of May this year as investigations into their case continues.

Katatumba, an acclaimed humanitarian and acting Consul for Pakistan in Uganda was allegedly attacked and beaten up by the Kabalagala Chicken Tonight branch staff.

According to the story from police and witnesses, the singer, Katatumba was together with Jamaican singer Kuzi K, with whom they are working on a number of songs, when the incident occurred.

Katatumba claims she and the Jamaican artiste had come to grab a bite after a long day working on their upcoming video Out of my head. The two then made their orders and sat to dig in, when her colleague asked for Ketchup only for the waitress to present them with a bottle of Chili Sauce.

When they protested, they were thrown out and assaulted.

She is the daughter of the late Boney Katatumba, a renowned businessman and former Ugandan consul to Pakistan who died last year.

