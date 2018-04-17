Singer B-Red Brags – Any Girl That Doesn’t Marry Me Is A Mumu — Nigeria Today

Singer B-Red Brags – Any Girl That Doesn’t Marry Me Is A Mumu

HKN music act and Senator Ademola Adeleke’s son, B-Red brags in his new instagram post after his dad declared his intention to run for the governorship position in Osun State.

According to him, any lady doesn’t marry him is a moron.

The singer, via Instastory, wrote;

“Any girl that does not marry me is a mumu

Omo senator soon to be omo governor”

Ademola Adeleke is a Nigerian politician who is the Senator representing osun-west senatorial district in Nigeria.

Ademola is a father to Nigerian musician B-Red and uncle to singer, Davido.

Ademola Adeleke has been nicknamed “Dancing senator” by social media critics.

