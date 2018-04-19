Singer, Kcee Shows Off His Beautiful 38th Birthday Cake (PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Singer, Kcee Shows Off His Beautiful 38th Birthday Cake (PHOTOS)

Five-Star music act, Kcee celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday in grand style.

The Limpopo crooner who recently released a song titled “Bullion Squad” to celebrate his birthday has taken to Instagram to appreciate his fans while showing off his unique and beautiful birthday cake.

Kcee appreciates his fans for the love and good wishes poured on him on his special day.

He wrote;

”Shout out to the baddest cake maker I know @Dxplorercakes my blood sister. Thank you for this special birthday cake, I love It! You all should follow them on instagram and patronize her. #bullionsquad #bullionvan thank you all for the wishes God bless�������� � oya give me the account make I wire wire it’s my Bday”

