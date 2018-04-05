Singer Kehinde Oshadipe Welcomes Baby Boy - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Singer Kehinde Oshadipe Welcomes Baby Boy – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Singer Kehinde Oshadipe Welcomes Baby Boy
Concise News
Nigerian singer Kehinde Oshadipe has given birth to a bouncing baby boy in the United States of America. Kehinde, half of the Oshadipe singing twins, lost her twin Taiwo in October 2014 to chest infections. The singer who rose to fame with her late …
Singer Kehinde Oshadipe delivers baby boy
Confessed robber Courtney Hayden gives birth to baby boy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!