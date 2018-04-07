 Singer Mr. Eazi Declares - "I Love The Smell Of Davido’s Fart!" — Nigeria Today
Singer Mr. Eazi Declares – "I Love The Smell Of Davido’s Fart!"

Posted on Apr 7, 2018

I know English is not my “mother tongue” and I might understand it very well but my people, does the word “fart” have any other meaning than the original one I know? – like when someone fart? Because I cannot understand why someone will like the smell of someone else’s fart ni ooo.
You think say the world dey revolve around your bum bum crooner, Mr. Eazi just sent the socials in to a state of confusion as he tweeted that he loves the smell of Davido’s fart. Do you think he smoked something? 
See his tweet below….

