 Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today — Nigeria Today
Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Singer Omawumi Megbele is a year older today, April 13th and released these stunning new photos to mark her 36th birthday.

Happy Birthday Oma…

