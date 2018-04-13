 Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Omawumi is celebrating her birthday today with this adorable photo.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity She is a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com, and Malta Guinness.


Born: 13 April 1982 (age 36 years), Delta State

Source – Praizeupdate

The post Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.