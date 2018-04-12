Single Mom Of 5 Graduates From Law School With An Inspiring Story (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Single Mom Of 5 Graduates From Law School With An Inspiring Story (Photos)

Ieshia Champs 33-year-old single mom of five and Houston, TX resident, who is about to graduate from law school, took a rather circuitous path to this juncture in her life.

According to Thegrio, Champs bounced around from home to home in the foster care system in her youth, partly because of her mother’s drug addiction. She dropped out of school in the 10th grade.

She met the future father of her children around that time. They had their first child when she was 19. Her life changed when she was pregnant with her fourth child and her sister convinced her to attend a church in Houston.

It was there that she met Louise Holman, a prophetess who told her that God wanted her to go back to school for her GED, so that she could fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Champs felt buoyed by Holman’s encouragement, but soon after, her faith was tested. “During that same year — it was 2009 — I ended up having a house fire, I lost everything that I had.

I got laid off from my job, the father to two of my children died of cancer while I was seven months pregnant, I literally tried to kill myself, and I ended up going back to get my GED,” shared Champs in a Yahoo interview.

From there, Champs earned an associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, and this May, she will be graduating from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.

She credits her children, who range in age from 5 to 14, with doing their part to make sure she made it to the finish line. Her way of acknowledging them was to put them in her graduation photos are now viral.

See More Photos Below:

Source – Thegrio

The post Single Mom Of 5 Graduates From Law School With An Inspiring Story (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

