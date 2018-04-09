 Sisters With Severe ‘K-Leg’ Get Their Legs Straightened After Surgery (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Sisters With Severe ‘K-Leg’ Get Their Legs Straightened After Surgery (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Two sisters with a condition that caused their legs to become severely twisted have been given a new life after corrective surgery straightened their legs again. According to Dailymail, Salamatou, eight, and Mariama, six, from Mount Manengouba, Cameroon, developed ‘windswept’ limbs due to a condition known as valgus, also known as knock knees, which can […]

