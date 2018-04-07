Sisulu meets Lesotho King in bid to smooth ruffled feathers - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Sisulu meets Lesotho King in bid to smooth ruffled feathers – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Sisulu meets Lesotho King in bid to smooth ruffled feathers
Eyewitness News
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for the way King Letsie III was detained at the Maseru Bridge Border last January. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu visited the Maseru …
Sisulu apologises to Lesotho King Letsie III over border drama
