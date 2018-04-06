 Six journalists shot by Israel during Gaza protests — Nigeria Today
Six journalists shot by Israel during Gaza protests

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Palestinian paramedics set up during protests at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest near Khan Yunis, east of Gaza City, on April 6, 2018.<br />Clashes erupted on the Gaza-Israel border on April 6, AFP journalists said, a week after similar demonstrations led to violence in which Israeli force killed 19 Palestinians, the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.<br />/ AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB

Six Palestinian journalists were shot and wounded by the Israeli army during clashes Friday between demonstrators and troops on the Gaza border, the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate said.

The union said the six were shot despite wearing clothes clearly identifying themselves as journalists, adding it held Israel “fully accountable for this crime”.

None of the injuries were life threatening, but it called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

An Israeli army spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the statement.

The Gaza Center for Media Freedom, which defends Palestinian journalists, called on the international community to intervene to protect its journalists.

At least seven protesters were killed during Friday’s protests, as thousands of Palestinians faced up to Israeli forces in five locations along the Gaza-Israel border.

Gaza’s health ministry also reported that 408 Palestinians had been taken to hospitals and medical centres for treatment. Those killed included a 16-year-old, it said.

