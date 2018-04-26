Six Key Takeaways From Facebook's Q1 Earnings Call - Light Reading — Nigeria Today

Six Key Takeaways From Facebook’s Q1 Earnings Call – Light Reading

Six Key Takeaways From Facebook's Q1 Earnings Call

Light Reading

Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders used the company's earnings call Wednesday to defend its ad-supported business model, saying it helps Facebook improve local economies and break the digital divide. Facebook also talked about its plans to take …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

