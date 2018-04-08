Six Miners Killed In Ghana Gold Site Collapse - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Six Miners Killed In Ghana Gold Site Collapse – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Six Miners Killed In Ghana Gold Site Collapse
Six miners were killed and two injured when the roof of a tunnel collapsed at a gold mining site operated by US-based Newmont in Ghana's southern region, the company said Sunday. “I can confirm six fatalities to you. Two others were treated at the …
