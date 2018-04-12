 Six months after, NSE lifts suspension of Oando shares — Nigeria Today
Six months after, NSE lifts suspension of Oando shares

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Stock Exchange lifted the technical suspension placed on the shares of Oando Plc on Wednesday, following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the bourse said. But the NSE said it had to suspend trading in the company’s shares the same day after SEC rescinded its earlier decision to lift the suspension. […]

