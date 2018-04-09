 Six park rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga wildlife sanctuary - The Sun Daily — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Six park rangers killed in DR Congo’s Virunga wildlife sanctuary – The Sun Daily

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Sun Daily

Six park rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga wildlife sanctuary
The Sun Daily
GOMA, DR Congo: Six rangers were killed on Monday in an ambush in the Virunga National Park, the Democratic Republic of Congo's famed haven for gorillas and other endangered species, the park said. "We have sadly lost six rangers," park spokesman Joel
Virunga National Park: DR Congo rangers killedBBC News
Six Wildlife Rangers Killed In Virunga National Park – ReportsHuffPost UK
Militiamen Kill Five Park Rangers, Driver in East CongoU.S. News & World Report

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.