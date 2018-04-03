Six workers killed in bus attack en route to South African platinum mine - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Six workers killed in bus attack en route to South African platinum mine – Reuters
The Punch
Six workers killed in bus attack en route to South African platinum mine
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Six South African miners were burnt to death when the bus taking them to work was set alight by a petrol bomb thrown by unknown attackers, police and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday. The platinum belt in …
