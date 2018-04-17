Six policemen killed in Benue, Kano — Nigeria Today

Six policemen killed in Benue, Kano

Six policemen have been killed by gunmen in Benue and Kano states.

Those who struck during an ambush in Anyone, Ayilamo, Tombo ward Logo Local Government area of Benue state are believed to be herdsmen.

They killed five of the riot policemen deployed to check the wanton killings in the state.

The attack in which two police vehicles were set ablaze, happened on Sunday and yesterday morning.

According to an eyewitness in Ayilamo, Tersoo Anande, a riot policeman was attacked and killed along the Ayilamo- Anyone road on Sunday evening at about 6 pm.

Following this, a team of riot policemen in two trucks mobilized and went in pursuit of the attackers but ran into an ambush. Four of them were killed and an unspecified number is missing.

But Police spokesman Moses Yamu, said four riot policemen were killed by people he described as ”insurgents.”

In Kano, the Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a policeman during the abduction of a German, yesterday.

The gunmen killed the policeman and abducted the expatriate engineer with Dantata and Sawoe Construction company.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place at about 7.45am on Ring Road bypass in Kano metropolis.

He said the three gunmen who came in a black VW Golf first shot at the Police escort, after which the gunmen kidnapped the expatriate engineer who is supervising the road construction.

A security man Abuabakar Sani Muhammad the attack took place as they were about to commence the day’s activities.

“The three gunmen started shooting sporadically immediately they arrived and shot the riot policeman attached to the abducted engineer, while a stray bullet hit a truck driver in the area,” Muhammad narrated.

Kano Police spokesman Magaji Musa Majia said: “The Kano State Police Command is displeased to inform the general public of an ugly incident which occurred today Monday 16th April, 2018 at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, where an armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site.”

”The attackers killed one Police Sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty and abducted Mr. Michael Cremza, a German Nationale working with the Company. “

”The Police Commissioner Rabiu Yusuf has since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim. “

”Manhunt of the abductors is ongoing. Any person with useful information should report to the nearest Police Station or call our Emergency Telephone lines as follows; 08032419754, 08123821575.

In Zamfara State Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson ordered eleven policemen guarding the Central Bank office in Gusau, the state capital to be remanded in police cell indefinitely.

Ebrimson gave the order following the refusal of a member of the team to answer a phone call from him yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner was angered by the CBN patrol team leader, an inspector, who had earlier arrested a driver for parking by the uncompleted CBN building.

The man, after unsuccessfully pleading with the patrol team leader to release him, made a distress call to the CP who asked the man to handover the phone to the police officer.

The officer, however, refused to answer his boss even when the commissioner introduced himself fully while the phone was on “hands-free”.

The commissioner who was returning from Anka on a sympathy visit to the recent gunmen attack in the area, then redirected his motorcade to the CBN premises to meet the erring officer.

On arrival the commissioner immediately directed the Commandant of Mobile police in charge of posting of the guards to lock up all 11 members of the team and also post their replacements.

The post Six policemen killed in Benue, Kano appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

