Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father — Nigeria Today

Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father

Pastor Norman Kobese is a man of God. He has left a sermon to speak to us about the death of his daughter, Siyasanga Kobese, just a day after he had to identify her body. He knows that death is part of life. He says he is not afraid of death and his daughter is […]

The post Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

