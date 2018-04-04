Skyscanner travel app now lets you book train tickets, too — Nigeria Today

Skyscanner travel app now lets you book train tickets, too
Skyscanner now lets travelers in the U.K. search for and book train tickets, without the addition of booking fees. The popular app already helps out with flights, accommodation, and car rentals.
The post Skyscanner travel app now lets you book train tickets, too appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!