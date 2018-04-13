Sleep cheek to cheek with the bootyful Buttress pillow — Nigeria Today

Sleep cheek to cheek with the bootyful Buttress pillow
In what can only be described as the nadir of our ingenuity, some bright mind has designed and developed a pillow in the shape of a butt. It’s called the Buttress, and it managed to reach its Kickstarter funding goal.
