SMADE Entertainment And BahdGuy Entertainment Complete Iconic Four-Day Tour — Nigeria Today

SMADE Entertainment And BahdGuy Entertainment Complete Iconic Four-Day Tour

Culminating an amazing four-day tour, SMADE Entertainment succeeds with delivering another memorable experience for the Afro-beat community in the UK.

Falz The Bahd Guy knows exactly how to make an entrance, keeping fans entertained as he jumped out of a boxing ring dressed as a boxer at the sold-out show in London. He started off the show with a performance of “Clap” featuring Reminisce and continued by showing off different dance moves.

He surprised fans by bringing out special guests Maleek Berry, Sexysteel, Omoakin, Mr 2Kay, Vera Tunes, Ms J, Ebs, Damibliz, Ikethekidd, Comedian Ebiye and Funke Akindele.

The other legs of the SMADE Entertainment tour in Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham had a roaring applause in anticipation for Falz’ closing performance of “Bahd, Baddo, Baddest”.

The London leg of the tour makes it the third complete UK tour for 2018, leaving fans in anticipation for SMADE Entertainment’s ‘The Black Magic Tour’ with Yemi Alade on April 20th, 2018.

See Photos below, Photo credit: Kyimages and Michael Tubes Creation

