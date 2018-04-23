Smade Entertainment Breaks Barriers With The Black Magic Tour — Nigeria Today

Smade Entertainment Breaks Barriers With The Black Magic Tour

SMADE Entertainment brought more attention to the Afrobeats community in the UK on Friday 20th, April, 2018, when they presented the Black Magic Tour with Yemi Alade.

As the first female Afrobeats Artist to headline her own concert in the UK, ‘Mama Africa’ as she is popularly known, gave fans a show to remember. There was a surprise performance by rising star Moelogo and Lady Leshurr was present to support Yemi Alade at the concert.

During the phenomenal performance, her fans from various ethnic groups, showed her love and sang the lyrics of her popular songs word for word.

Her performance was brilliant and energetic, she spent a total of 1 hour 45 minutes on stage dancing, singing and enjoying her fans.

Photo credit: Michael Tubes Creations and Kyimages.

