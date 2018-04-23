 Smade Entertainment Breaks Barriers With The Black Magic Tour — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Smade Entertainment Breaks Barriers With The Black Magic Tour

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

SMADE Entertainment brought more attention to the Afrobeats community in the UK on Friday 20th, April, 2018, when they presented the Black Magic Tour with Yemi Alade.

As the first female Afrobeats Artist to headline her own concert in the UK, ‘Mama Africa’ as she is popularly known, gave fans a show to remember. There was a surprise performance by rising star Moelogo and Lady Leshurr was present to support Yemi Alade at the concert.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

During the phenomenal performance, her fans from various ethnic groups, showed her love and sang the lyrics of her popular songs word for word.

Her performance was brilliant and energetic, she spent a total of 1 hour 45 minutes on stage dancing, singing and enjoying her fans.

Photo credit: Michael Tubes Creations and Kyimages.

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

Smade Entertainment

The post Smade Entertainment Breaks Barriers With The Black Magic Tour appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.