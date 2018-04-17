 Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Small-scale farmers should be at the centre of land reform
Times LIVE
Smallholder farming has been neglected over the past 23 years of South Africa's attempt to redistribute land taken away from black people during the apartheid era. Not one farm acquired for redistribution has been officially sub-divided, despite there
Land reform plan has been drawn up — it just needs willing leadersBusiness Day

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.