Smartwatch prototype uses laser projection to turn your arm into a touchscreen — Nigeria Today

Smartwatch prototype uses laser projection to turn your arm into a touchscreen

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon have developed a prototype for a next-gen smartwatch that vastly increases its capacitive touch surface area by projecting a touchscreen onto a user’s arm.

The post Smartwatch prototype uses laser projection to turn your arm into a touchscreen appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

