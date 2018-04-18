 Snap, then shop — Snapchat rolls out Shoppable AR filters — Nigeria Today
Snap, then shop — Snapchat rolls out Shoppable AR filters

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Snapchat fans can now shop directly from the app, thanks to new Shoppable AR filters. The new feature allows Sponsored Lenses to include product links, download links, or video links directly inside Snapchat.

The post Snap, then shop — Snapchat rolls out Shoppable AR filters appeared first on Digital Trends.

