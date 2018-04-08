Snapchat brings back its popular reverse chronological order for Stories — Nigeria Today

Snapchat brings back its popular reverse chronological order for Stories

Snapchat appears to be listening to its users’ grievances, and at least for some folks, is rolling back the redesign and instead showing Snapchat Stories in reverse chronological order once again.

The post Snapchat brings back its popular reverse chronological order for Stories appeared first on Digital Trends.

