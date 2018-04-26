 Snapchatters, how do you like the sound of unskippable video ads? — Nigeria Today
Snapchatters, how do you like the sound of unskippable video ads?

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Snapchat will start testing unskippable six-second video ads from next month, as the platform continues to look for ways to turn a profit. Current data shows that most users skip through the app’s video ads.

The post Snapchatters, how do you like the sound of unskippable video ads? appeared first on Digital Trends.

