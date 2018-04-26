Snapchatters, how do you like the sound of unskippable video ads? — Nigeria Today

Snapchatters, how do you like the sound of unskippable video ads?

Snapchat will start testing unskippable six-second video ads from next month, as the platform continues to look for ways to turn a profit. Current data shows that most users skip through the app’s video ads.

