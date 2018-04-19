 Snatched Senate mace: Names of suspects released — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Snatched Senate mace: Names of suspects released

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The names of the suspected thugs who invaded the senate on Wednesday have emerged. The suspects were said to have been arrested by the FCT Police Command after they forcefully entered the Chambers of the National Assembly and made away with the Mace, the symbol of authority of the nation’s Legislative arm of government. According […]

Snatched Senate mace: Names of suspects released

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.