 Sneak Peek at #BBNaija’s Nina’s Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling 😍 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sneak Peek at #BBNaija’s Nina’s Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling 😍

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Since leaving the Big Brother Naija house, a lot of the housemates have been creating magic with several collaborations.

BBNaija‘s Nina has teamed up with Toyin Lawani of TiannahStyling to shoot new photos and while the photos have not been released yet, we got a sneak peek on Instagram today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Check on it!

The post Sneak Peek at #BBNaija’s Nina’s Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling 😍 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.