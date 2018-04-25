So Many Truly Ridiculous Moments From Yesterday’s Trump / Macron Meeting [Videos] — Nigeria Today

So Many Truly Ridiculous Moments From Yesterday’s Trump / Macron Meeting [Videos]

Wow, where to begin?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit is the first of Trump’s presidency, and POTUS was determined to pull out all the stops.

Make State Visits Great Again, except for the fact that the whole thing played out in front of the cameras and that always spells disaster.

Both presidents will say that it was a great success (the greatest, you wouldn’t believe how much of a success it was), with Macron tweeting this picture of the two locking paws:

Just take a moment to consider the fact that they call Macron ‘The Trump Whisperer’, as if Trump is some kind of oversized toddler who requires adult supervision to keep him in check.

First up, and this one isn’t too cringe, the moment Macron and wife Brigitte make their way up the red carpet:

So much warmth, and everyone looks delighted towards the end there.

About that handshake earlier – here’s a video:

What is happening with those hands?

How about another airkiss, this time between the Donald and Melania:

You can blame the white hat for getting in the way, or maybe you can remember that Melania hates her husband.

Probably why she wore it in the first place.

Take a look at Donald trying to hold her hand yesterday:

She REALLY didn’t want to hold his hand… pic.twitter.com/CWUeDlN6RE — UnsilentMajority (@The_UnSilent_) April 24, 2018

No means no, my man.

Are we going to get in even closer, to see those little fingers crying out for help? Of course we are:

Trump attempts to hold Melania’s hand at President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival at the South Lawn: pic.twitter.com/NlBlcdZ29s — Braxton (@braxtonryn) April 24, 2018

Now any seasoned politician knows that, in order to cement a bromance, one must face the dandruff problem head on. Donald isn’t shying away from this thorny issue:

I actually think he was trying to be buddy-buddy there, but he is just terrible at it.

You know CNN had some fun with that one:

A short list of things you typically do for people with whom you have a very “special relationship”: Feed their pet Get them coffee Bring them medicine A shorter list of things you typically don’t do: Publicly announce that you are going to brush dandruff off their shoulder, and then proceed to do so on camera

I’ll add not commenting on Brigitte Macron’s body to the list of things you don’t do.

The presence of the French president didn’t stop Donald from putting down a journalist. Watch Macron’s face as Trump hits back:

When Jon Karl asked about a Michael Cohen pardon, Trump gave him the “Stupid Question” response. Seems like a pretty good question to me. (Check out Macron’s facial expression) pic.twitter.com/ygoIDEK17s — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 24, 2018

Lotta pain behind those eyes.

Oh well, at least they rode off into the sunset together:

And so ends another day in the never-ending calamity that is Donald Trump, leader of the free world.

[source:cnn]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

