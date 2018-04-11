 SO SAD! Politician Who Contested Election 4 Times Before Winning Dies On His Birthday (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SO SAD! Politician Who Contested Election 4 Times Before Winning Dies On His Birthday (Photo)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A councillor in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos, idenitfied as Solomon Adewale Awokoya aka Ogbogbon, died on his 45th birthday. Acording to a report by The Nation, The deceased attempted to be councillor and lost out thrice before his got the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket on his fourth trial. The late […]

The post SO SAD! Politician Who Contested Election 4 Times Before Winning Dies On His Birthday (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.