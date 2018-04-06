Social Feed: Fake tweets, more Facebook Stories, and required hashtags — Nigeria Today

Social Feed: Fake tweets, more Facebook Stories, and required hashtags

In this week’s social feed news, find out how Twitter is managing (or not managing) hoaxes, why Snapchat is getting sued, why Giphy’s back on Snapchat and Instagram, and which network may require hashtags.

The post Social Feed: Fake tweets, more Facebook Stories, and required hashtags appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

