SociaLiga Season 3 Kicks Off In Style As Football, Fashion And Music Come Together #SociaLiga — Nigeria Today

SociaLiga Season 3 Kicks Off In Style As Football, Fashion And Music Come Together #SociaLiga

The third season of the SociaLiga kicked off on Saturday, March 31st, at the Children’s International School, Lekki.

The event also marked the return of the Bet9ja SociaLiga football tournament, with 7 teams returning from Season 2, and one new team, Dannaz FC, entering the mix. With 5 matches played on Matchday 1, Dannaz FC kicked the season open with a 3-1 victory over Alphas FC.

The Alphas were able to end Matchday 1 on a positive note however, beating fellow conference opponents, Citizens FC.

In the other Matchday 1 games, All Blacks suffered a loss to Bravos Knights before beating Guns FC in their second game of the day, while defending champions Saints FC started off their campaign with a win over the struggling Citizens.

There were a ton of side attractions also at Matchday 1, with food vendors, clothing vendors and much more coming to display their awesome meals, wares and more.

There were also a lot of fun games to play for the fans, and backed by DJ Tipsy, everybody had a great time.

The SociaLiga is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja, Jameson, Pepsi, Arcadia TV, Alat and Paga. It returns with SociaLiga MD2 at The Lagos State Rehabilitation Centre Stadium, Magodo-Isheri on April 28, 2018.

Buy your tickets online at www.thesocialiga.com/tickets.

