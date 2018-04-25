Some fun facts about Meek Mill — Nigeria Today

Some fun facts about Meek Mill

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Robert Rihmeek Williams popularly known as Meek Mill was born May 6, 1987, in South Philadelphia, he is a rapper and songwriter.

He grew up with his mother and his sister, their fiscal condition was poor so she cut hair and did other jobs to support the family. She also sometimes stole products from supermarkets to sell.

He started his music career as a battle rapper and later formed a rap group called THE BLOOD HOUNDS which lasted enough to release four mixed tapes.

In 2008, Atlanta based rapper, T.I signed Meekmill is first record deal, after his exit from Grand Hustle Record, he signed with Miami based rapper Rick Ross’s MAYBACH Music Group(MMG).

Meek’s interest in hip-hop was influenced by the independent hip-hop artists Chic Raw and Vodka, whom he used to emulate by watching their DVDs.

Meek Mill first arrest was when he was 18, he was arrested for illegally having a weapon, he was charged with assaulting the police after two cops gave a statement against him in the case, saying he chased them down with a gun and tried to kill them. He was then put on probation.

In February 2012, MTV listed Meek Mill as the “#7 hottest MC” in their annual “Hottest MCs in the Game” list. Meek Mill spent $50,000 to donate 60,000 water bottles to contribute to the Flint Water Crisis.

He began dating rapper and singer Nicki Minaj in early 2015, in January 2, 2017, it was reported that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj had ended their two-year relationship.

He was released from prison today after serving almost five months of his prison sentence for violating his probation from a 2008 conviction on drug and illegal firearm charges.

