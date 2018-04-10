SON Equips Staff On ADR Techniques - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

SON Equips Staff On ADR Techniques – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
SON Equips Staff On ADR Techniques
Independent Newspapers Limited
In a bid to enhance service delivery as well as fasten stakeholders' adoption and compliance to stipulated standards, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has equipped its staff with Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) techniques. Osita Aboloma …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!