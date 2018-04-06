 Son preserves mother's corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension - Financial Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Son preserves mother’s corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension – Financial Express

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Financial Express

Son preserves mother's corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension
Financial Express
The Kolkata Police has got in touch with the bank, from where pension was withdrawn in the name of a dead woman, whose body was preserved by her jobless son in a freezer at home for the last three years. By: PTI | Published: April 6, 2018 11:11 PM. 0
Man keeps mother's body in freezer for three years to collect her pensionThe Punch
Man stores mother's corpse for 3years to keep taking her pensionPulse.com.gh

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.