Son preserves mother's corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension - Financial Express — Nigeria Today

Son preserves mother’s corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension – Financial Express
|
Financial Express
|
Son preserves mother's corpse: Police probing withdrawal of pension
Financial Express
The Kolkata Police has got in touch with the bank, from where pension was withdrawn in the name of a dead woman, whose body was preserved by her jobless son in a freezer at home for the last three years. By: PTI | Published: April 6, 2018 11:11 PM. 0 …
Man keeps mother's body in freezer for three years to collect her pension
Man stores mother's corpse for 3years to keep taking her pension
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!