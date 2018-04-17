 Sonos One speakers are getting a new splash of color later this year — Nigeria Today
Sonos One speakers are getting a new splash of color later this year

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

Today Sonos announced that it has partnered with Danish design brand Hay to produce colorful new limited-edition models of its Sonos One multiroom speakers, though the cost will be a little higher than the standard model.

