Sophia Momodu Flaunts Bum In Thong Bikini — Nigeria Today

Sophia Momodu Flaunts Bum In Thong Bikini

Davido’s babymama,Sophia Momodu showed off her banging beach body in a pink bikini .

The mother of one has been chilling out in Miami.

See photos below:

She recently took to her Snapchat to seek the advise of experienced parents, as she’s finding it difficult to tame her daughter, Imade.

Sophie says, whenever she punishes her daughter for something wrong she did, she gets this feeling of guilt, and she immediately wants to hug her and tell her sorry, for punishing her.

“Everytime I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry.”, She wrote on snapchat

She continued; “Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways. But then, I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!!”

Below is her Full note;

“Dear parents with older kids, does this feeling of “guilt” right after you spank your kid for being naughty every go away?”

“Cos every time I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry. Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways.”

“I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!! Where’s the perfect parent handbook?! Somebody send me a copy.”

Then she got the perfect advise from a mother, which reads; “Yes It does love. What I do is after spanking her I call her and explain why I did and reassure her of my love for her and not to do it again with a cuddle of course”.

