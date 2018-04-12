Sophia Momodu replies fan who called her out for spending Davido’s money — Nigeria Today

Sophia Momodu replies fan who called her out for spending Davido’s money

Davido‘s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has been called out by a follower on Instagram over her lifestyle, claiming she is spending the singer’s money.

The follower wrote;

“U dey show yourself….nor go use your time work….dey depend on @davidoofficial money,”

She had a few words for the nosy follower who would not let her enjoy her good life.

She replied;

“@anitadiamondofficial lol you need to take a vacation babe you seem stressed && this is all Sophia’s money, you better act like you know what time it is,” she replied.

It would be recalled that Sophia was in Miami, the United States on vacation and she had some dripping photos to share on her Instagram page.

The beautiful mother of the superstar, Davido’s first child, Imade, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 8, 2018, where she posted a number of photos showing her really sexy figure. She even went on to caption one of the photos about showing off her beauty.

