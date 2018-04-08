Soros family firm plots move into cryptocurrencies - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

Soros family firm plots move into cryptocurrencies – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Soros family firm plots move into cryptocurrencies
George Soros called cryptocurrencies a bubble in January. Now his $26bn (€21bn) family office is planning to trade digital assets. Adam Fisher, who oversees macro investing at New York-based Soros Fund Management, got internal approval to trade virtual …
