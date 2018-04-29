Soulful jazz has a long way to go, say Bengaluru artistes - Times of India — Nigeria Today

Soulful jazz has a long way to go, say Bengaluru artistes – Times of India
|
Times of India
|
Soulful jazz has a long way to go, say Bengaluru artistes
Times of India
Bengaluru boasts a vibrant music culture and is home to several musicians belonging to various genres. Be it rock, pop, Indian classical, fusion — the city has earned its place in the hearts of music lovers and artistes respectively. But is that …
Soulful jazz has a long way to go, say Bengaluru artistes – Times of India
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!