South Africa: ANC Veteran Skweyiya to Be Laid to Rest On Saturday - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

South Africa: ANC Veteran Skweyiya to Be Laid to Rest On Saturday – AllAfrica.com
|
eNCA
|
South Africa: ANC Veteran Skweyiya to Be Laid to Rest On Saturday
AllAfrica.com
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Pretoria East Cemetery, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) said on Friday. The funeral service will be held at the local Christian Revival Church, spokesperson Phumla Williams said in …
Mourners gather to bid farewell to Zola Skweyiya in Pretoria
WATCH LIVE: Official funeral service for ANC stalwart Zola Skweyiya
Zola Skweyiya to be laid to rest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!