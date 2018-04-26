South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant – AllAfrica.com
|
ITWeb
|
South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — NISSAN, buoyed by its best year of sales in South Africa since 2000, has invested about R1 billion (over US$80 million) to increase the efficiency of its plant at Rosslyn in the capital Pretoria. The investment is set to increase automation …
Nissan wants SA govt intervention on electric cars
Nissan SA invests R1bn in its Rosslyn plant
Nissan records growth in South Africa after best year 2000
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!