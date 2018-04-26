 South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant

ITWeb

South Africa: Buoyant Nissan Invests R1 Billion in Rosslyn Plant
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — NISSAN, buoyed by its best year of sales in South Africa since 2000, has invested about R1 billion (over US$80 million) to increase the efficiency of its plant at Rosslyn in the capital Pretoria. The investment is set to increase automation
