South Africa Could Probably Succeed In A War Against Switzerland – But That’s About It — Nigeria Today

South Africa Could Probably Succeed In A War Against Switzerland – But That’s About It

United States. Russia. China.

Not only are those the three countries vying for pole position in some kind of worldwide war right now, but they also have the strongest militaries in the world. Respectively.

Once again, military website Global Firepower has released its list of most powerful armies, showing how 136 countries around the world would stack up against each other.

The ranking isn’t all about “the total number of weapons” though. As you have most likely seen in previous years, there are few other factors that add to a country’s military strength, reports BusinessTech:

[W]eapon diversity within the number totals to provide a better balance of firepower available. In addition nuclear weapons are not recognised directly (but receive an indirect score bonus), while geographical factors, logistical flexibility, natural resources and local industry influence the rankings.

And, with that, we take a look at the top 10:

Interestingly, South Africa has stepped things up a notch in the 2018’s ranking. Coming in at number 33, South Africa jumped up a whole 10 places from last year’s ranking:

In 2018, South Africa was ranked 33rd, above notable European countries such as Switzerland, Norway and the Netherlands, but behind all other BRICS countries – including Brazil in 14th. According to the report, South Africa has just under 100,000 total military personnel comprising of 78,050 active personnel and 16,000 reserve personnel. In addition, the report estimates that we have 14,100,000 citizens which would be fit for service should the country enforce conscription laws.

And below, a breakdown of our military:

Air power; South Africa has a total aircraft strength of 209 assets

This comprises of:

17 fighter aircraft

17 attack aircraft

100 transport aircraft

67 trainer aircraft

94 total helicopters

12 attack helicopters

Army/Land power

One standout of South Africa’s military remains its land capability

This includes:

195 combat tanks

2 265 armoured fighting vehicles

43 self-propelled artillery

97 towed artillery

50 rocket projectors

Naval power

South Africa has a total naval strength of 40 assets. Notably, the country currently has no aircraft carriers, destroyers or corvette-class vehicles.

Instead our navy comprises of:

4 frigates

3 submarines

31 patrol craft

2 mine warfare vessels

War, huh? What is it good for? Making some bitches a whole lot of money, that’s what.

[source:businesstech]

