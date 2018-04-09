South Africa increases net foreign reserves to $43.4 billion in March - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

South Africa increases net foreign reserves to $43.4 billion in March – WorldStage
South Africa increases net foreign reserves to $43.4 billion in March
WorldStage Newsonline— South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to 43.384 billion dollars in March from 43.272 billion dollars in February, the Reserve Bank said on Monday. Gross reserves fell to 49.979 billion dollars from 50.051 billion dollars …
