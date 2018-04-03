South Africa to Hold State Funeral for Winnie Mandela — Nigeria Today

South Africa to Hold State Funeral for Winnie Mandela

South Africa was in mourning after the death of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, aged 81, for whom a state funeral will be held in two weeks time. “Hundreds of red-clad supporters of the radical opposition Economic Freedom Fighters marched to Madikizela-Mandela’s home in the Johannesburg township of Soweto on Tuesday to pay homage to “the […]

The post South Africa to Hold State Funeral for Winnie Mandela appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

