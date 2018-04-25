South African Airways Needs $405 Million in Government Funds - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

South African Airways Needs $405 Million in Government Funds – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
South African Airways Needs $405 Million in Government Funds
Bloomberg
South African Airways appealed to the government for 5 billion rand ($405 million) to cover immediate costs and warned that it may be unable to make debt repayments next year as the state carrier battles to stay in operation. Chief Executive Officer …
