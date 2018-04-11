 South African Legend Partners Nigeria Cricket Federation - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

South African Legend Partners Nigeria Cricket Federation – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

South African Legend Partners Nigeria Cricket Federation
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has secured the services of South African Cricket legend, Makhaya Ntini. Ntini will work as the Technical Consultant to the Nigerian national team ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council sub-regional T20
T20 Sub-regional Qualifiers: Anosike hopeful of good performanceP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.